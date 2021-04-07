Fulton Bank N.A. Has $2.54 Million Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 1.8% during the first quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 28,606 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,512,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. boosted its holdings in 3M by 19.6% during the first quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 65,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,591,000 after purchasing an additional 10,713 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in 3M by 13.3% during the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 10,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its holdings in 3M by 13.8% during the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 24,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,816 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares in the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other 3M news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MMM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.33.

MMM traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $194.39. 17,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,836,942. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $184.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $131.12 and a fifty-two week high of $196.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 65.05%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

