Fulton Bank N.A. Has $2.80 Million Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,198 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 23.2% in the first quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,158 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,123 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 67.7% in the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 3,330 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.1% in the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,795 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 7.8% in the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 66,711 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $1,082,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,000,148.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total value of $900,979.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,030 shares of company stock worth $14,190,802 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $221.30. 127,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,429,993. The company has a market capitalization of $203.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $144.51 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $219.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. On average, analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CRM. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Nord/LB cut salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Loop Capital raised salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.03.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

