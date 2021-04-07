Fulton Bank N.A. Has $4.14 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,163 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,011 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $1,903,194,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,446,063 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,892,505,000 after acquiring an additional 4,812,150 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,496,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,758,153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643,842 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,142,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $257,241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NKE traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.34. The stock had a trading volume of 177,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,254,756. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $216.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $83.61 and a one year high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,935,048.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.89.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

