Fulton Bank N.A. Has $6.70 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,154 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,223 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 46,961 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,682 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 28,728 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $375,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 60,622 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after acquiring an additional 16,330 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 360.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 193,165 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $11,491,000 after acquiring an additional 151,195 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,244.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Tigress Financial upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Scotiabank downgraded Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.06.

Shares of VZ stock traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $58.88. The company had a trading volume of 392,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,470,982. The firm has a market cap of $243.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.85 and a twelve month high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

