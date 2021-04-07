Fulton Bank N.A. Increases Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2,412.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.67.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.37. 550,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,171,506. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $238.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.43.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

