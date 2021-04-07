Fulton Bank N.A. Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,852 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 65,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.30. 47,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,346,746. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.45. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $44.24 and a 52 week high of $76.04.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

