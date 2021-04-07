Fulton Bank N.A. Lowers Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,018 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,543 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.3% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,167 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,896,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 102.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 11,612 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,146,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVGO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $521.00 to $538.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.15.

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $4.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $479.15. 34,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,231,504. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.80 and a 12 month high of $495.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $469.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $423.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.64 billion, a PE ratio of 76.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

In related news, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total value of $47,423.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total transaction of $8,053,570.47. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,241,645. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Recommended Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.