Fulton Bank N.A. Lowers Stock Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $2,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BTI. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 738.9% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on BTI. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. British American Tobacco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

BTI traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.63. 58,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,452,932. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $31.60 and a 1-year high of $41.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7412 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.67%.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, State Express 555, Shuang Xi, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.