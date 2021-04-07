Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases 1,637 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $3,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 78,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,326,000 after acquiring an additional 22,675 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Conning Inc. bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,333,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 768,899 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $91,591,000 after purchasing an additional 10,498 shares during the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

NYSE:DRI traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $145.00. The company had a trading volume of 30,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,341. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.18. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.51 and a twelve month high of $149.73.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.28%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 10,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,551,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total transaction of $10,424,692.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,664 shares in the company, valued at $40,620,877.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,054 shares of company stock worth $18,048,783 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.06.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.