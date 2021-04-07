Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases 1,665 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 35,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,194,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 851.1% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 6,048 shares during the period. Rollins Financial bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $800,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $1,491,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FISV stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.25. 50,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,589,706. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.40 and a twelve month high of $126.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $82.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.89.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Denis Oleary acquired 9,100 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $3,770,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 290,874 shares in the company, valued at $36,554,135.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on FISV shares. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.72.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

