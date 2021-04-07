Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases 3,244 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 30.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,795 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $221.30. 21,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,024,380. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $141.22 and a 1-year high of $224.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $212.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.96.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.