Fulton Bank N.A. Raises Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,647 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $2,141,057,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $906,005,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,622,845,000 after acquiring an additional 7,151,405 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 100,766.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,195,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $258,847,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190,499 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 161.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,957,652 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $483,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916,921 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.75. The company had a trading volume of 635,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,417,852. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $67.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

INTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.64.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

