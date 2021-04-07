Fulton Bank N.A. Raises Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 13,327 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $582,273,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Enbridge by 660.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,038,812 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $193,182,000 after buying an additional 5,244,379 shares in the last quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd grew its stake in Enbridge by 475.4% in the 4th quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd now owns 4,513,237 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $144,378,000 after buying an additional 3,728,901 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Enbridge by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,460,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $449,346,000 after buying an additional 2,085,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Enbridge by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 5,778,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $184,845,000 after buying an additional 1,173,665 shares in the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ENB traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.69. 103,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,086,540. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.81 and a 200 day moving average of $32.64. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.97 and a 12 month high of $37.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.79, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.36.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

