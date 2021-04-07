Fulton Bank N.A. Reduces Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,126 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,657 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $3,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing during the first quarter worth $1,000,000. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Boeing by 16.8% during the first quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Boeing by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 160,240 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,816,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $527,000. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BA traded down $3.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $251.97. The company had a trading volume of 244,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,505,180. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.94. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.89 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.34, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Redburn Partners restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on The Boeing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $275.00 price objective on The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.32.

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

