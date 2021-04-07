Fulton Bank N.A. Reduces Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $600,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $836,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PNC traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $177.23. 11,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,013,633. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.13 and a 52-week high of $184.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $174.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.39.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

PNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.29.

In related news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $502,928.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,093.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $581,260.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,846,361.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,295 shares of company stock worth $1,128,071. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

