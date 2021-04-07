Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of Fulton Financial stock opened at $17.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. Fulton Financial has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $18.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.45.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $220.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.12 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 18.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fulton Financial will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FULT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,022,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Fulton Financial by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 312,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 8,802 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Fulton Financial by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Fulton Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,500,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,996,000 after acquiring an additional 10,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

