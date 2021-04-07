Function X (FX) Market Capitalization Reaches $81.57 Million

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 16.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. Function X has a total market cap of $81.57 million and $1.57 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Function X coin can now be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000586 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Function X has traded 18.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,213.01 or 0.98809514 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00035695 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00010595 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.18 or 0.00097002 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001231 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001781 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005245 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Function X

Function X (CRYPTO:FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 coins and its circulating supply is 244,690,923 coins. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 . Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official website is functionx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

