Function X (FX) Market Capitalization Reaches $81.57 Million

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 16.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. Function X has a total market cap of $81.57 million and $1.57 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Function X coin can now be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000586 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Function X has traded 18.7% lower against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,213.01 or 0.98809514 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00035695 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00010595 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.18 or 0.00097002 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001231 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001781 BTC.
- StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005245 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Nestree (EGG) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000021 BTC.
About Function X
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Function X Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
