Function X Trading Down 15.7% Over Last Week (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 11% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 7th. One Function X coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000606 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Function X has traded 15.7% lower against the dollar. Function X has a market capitalization of $84.12 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,687.73 or 1.00053358 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00035499 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00010576 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.37 or 0.00094201 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001176 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00005305 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Function X Profile

FX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 coins and its circulating supply is 244,880,784 coins. The official website for Function X is functionx.io . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 . Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

