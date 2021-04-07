Function X Trading Down 15.7% Over Last Week (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 11% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 7th. One Function X coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000606 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Function X has traded 15.7% lower against the dollar. Function X has a market capitalization of $84.12 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,687.73 or 1.00053358 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00035499 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00010576 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.37 or 0.00094201 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001176 BTC.
- StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00005305 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001749 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Nestree (EGG) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000020 BTC.
Function X Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Buying and Selling Function X
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.