Fusible Price Reaches $4.32 on Exchanges (FUSII)

Fusible (CURRENCY:FUSII) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. Over the last seven days, Fusible has traded up 13.6% against the US dollar. One Fusible coin can currently be purchased for $4.32 or 0.00007703 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fusible has a total market capitalization of $1.79 million and $53,794.00 worth of Fusible was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fusible alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.79 or 0.00069139 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.98 or 0.00260221 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005634 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $426.46 or 0.00760213 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,393.03 or 1.00526028 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00016260 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Fusible Profile

Fusible’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,283 coins. Fusible’s official Twitter account is @fusibleio

Buying and Selling Fusible

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusible should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fusible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fusible Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fusible and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.