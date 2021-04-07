Fusion (FSN) Price Down 16.6% This Week

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. Fusion has a total market cap of $62.79 million and approximately $2.81 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Fusion has traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Fusion token can now be purchased for $1.26 or 0.00002223 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Fusion Token Profile

Fusion is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 67,496,816 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,927,059 tokens. The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN . The official website for Fusion is fusion.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Buying and Selling Fusion

