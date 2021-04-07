Fusion Market Cap Reaches $62.79 Million (FSN)

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. One Fusion token can now be bought for approximately $1.26 or 0.00002223 BTC on exchanges. Fusion has a total market capitalization of $62.79 million and approximately $2.81 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Fusion has traded down 16.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fusion alerts:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,441.94 or 0.98016571 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003787 BTC.

Fusion Token Profile

Fusion is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 67,496,816 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,927,059 tokens. The official website for Fusion is fusion.org . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Fusion Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fusion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.