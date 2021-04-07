FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Mandom Corporation (OTCMKTS:MDOMF) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Mandom Corporation (OTCMKTS:MDOMF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mandom in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Miyasako now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.13. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mandom’s FY2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mandom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.
About Mandom
Mandom Corporation manufactures and sells cosmetics, perfumes, and quasi-drugs in Japan, Indonesia, and internationally. The company offers a range of products, including men's everyday grooming products, as well as general fashion items, such as hair styling, skin care, and body care products; and hair coloring, scalp care, and face care products under the Gatsby and Lúcido brands.
See Also: How Short Selling Works
Receive News & Ratings for Mandom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mandom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.