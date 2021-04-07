FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Spark Networks SE Issued By B. Riley (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV)

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) – Stock analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Spark Networks in a report issued on Sunday, April 4th. B. Riley analyst K. Anderson now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.36.

Get Spark Networks alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:LOV opened at $7.69 on Wednesday. Spark Networks has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $8.40. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.62.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in Spark Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Spark Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Spark Networks during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Spark Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Spark Networks by 282.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 196,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 144,852 shares during the period.

In other news, major shareholder Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 283,851 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,877 over the last ninety days. 23.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Spark Networks

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering professionals and highly educated singles with serious relationship intentions in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Jdate, Christian Mingle, eDarling, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc.

Read More: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.