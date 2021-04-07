FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:TLC)

Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Taiwan Liposome in a report released on Monday, April 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.04) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.96).

Get Taiwan Liposome alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taiwan Liposome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLC opened at $6.01 on Wednesday. Taiwan Liposome has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $12.65. The company has a market cap of $252.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Taiwan Liposome stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Liposome Company Profile

Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of nanomedicines that combine its proprietary lipid-assembled drug delivery platform with approved active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). Its BioSeizer lipid formulation technology enables pharmacokinetic (PK) control and local sustained release of APIs at the site of disease or injury; and NanoX active drug loading technology enables the potential for reduced dosing frequency and enhanced distribution of liposome-encapsulated APIs to the desired site.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Liposome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Liposome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.