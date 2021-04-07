FY2021 EPS Estimates for International Paper (NYSE:IP) Lifted by Analyst

International Paper (NYSE:IP) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for International Paper in a report issued on Sunday, April 4th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now expects that the basic materials company will earn $3.74 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.52. KeyCorp has a “Underweight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on International Paper from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group began coverage on International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

International Paper stock opened at $55.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.16 and a beta of 1.10. International Paper has a 12-month low of $29.76 and a 12-month high of $56.98.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

In other news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $409,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $875,202.66. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 82,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after acquiring an additional 6,619 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth about $1,715,000. QS Investors LLC raised its position in International Paper by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 174,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,662,000 after buying an additional 32,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

