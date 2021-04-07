FY2021 EPS Estimates for SWK Holdings Co. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:SWKH)

SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for SWK in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 5th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser now anticipates that the company will earn $1.93 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.60.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SWK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of SWK in a research note on Tuesday.

SWKH stock opened at $15.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $199.76 million, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.18. SWK has a 52-week low of $10.20 and a 52-week high of $16.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.35.

SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.90 million during the quarter. SWK had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 26.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWKH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SWK by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 149,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 7,477 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SWK by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of SWK by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SWK by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 660,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,509,000 after buying an additional 76,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SWK by 164.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 6,164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

SWK Company Profile

SWK Holdings Corporation, a specialized finance company, focuses on the healthcare sector. The company operates through two segments, Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development. It provides customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors.

