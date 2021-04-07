FY2022 EPS Estimates for Triumph Bancorp, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:TBK)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) – DA Davidson lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Triumph Bancorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 6th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $3.87 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.95.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $105.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.57 million. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 13.50%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upgraded Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.13.

NASDAQ:TBK opened at $92.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.06 and a beta of 1.17. Triumph Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $96.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.48 and its 200 day moving average is $55.81.

In other news, CFO R Bryce Fowler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $252,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 27,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $1,724,327.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,576 shares of company stock worth $2,350,627 over the last three months. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,279,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 11,283 shares during the period. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

