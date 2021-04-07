FYDcoin (FYD) Price Tops $0.0042 on Exchanges

FYDcoin (CURRENCY:FYD) traded down 10.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 7th. FYDcoin has a market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $1,442.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FYDcoin has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar. One FYDcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

AceD (ACED) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000031 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000075 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000030 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000050 BTC.

FYDcoin Profile

FYDcoin is a coin. It launched on March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 562,674,771 coins and its circulating supply is 536,313,074 coins. The official website for FYDcoin is www.fydcoin.com . The official message board for FYDcoin is medium.com/@fydcoin . FYDcoin’s official Twitter account is @Fydcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

