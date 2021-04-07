G4S (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) Trading 0.3% Higher

G4S plc (OTCMKTS:GFSZY)’s share price was up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.90 and last traded at $16.78. Approximately 1,354 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 17,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.73.

Separately, Panmure Gordon lowered G4S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. G4S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.05 and its 200-day moving average is $15.92.

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides security and related services in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers software tools, including evidence based risk assessment, incident management, and travel advisory systems, such as RISK360; and proprietary security systems comprising symmetry connect access control and visitor management systems.

