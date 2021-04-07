Gala (GALA) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $831,276.00

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. Gala has a total market cap of $170.08 million and approximately $831,276.00 worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Gala has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. One Gala coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0244 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Gala alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.77 or 0.00055899 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00022188 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $360.34 or 0.00634018 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.52 or 0.00080094 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Gala Profile

Gala (CRYPTO:GALA) is a coin. It was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 27,908,821,747 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. The official website for Gala is gala.games . Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

Gala Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.