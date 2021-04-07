Gala Hits 24 Hour Volume of $786,084.00 (GALA)

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. Over the last week, Gala has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Gala coin can currently be bought for $0.0246 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gala has a market capitalization of $171.95 million and approximately $786,084.00 worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00056692 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00021249 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $360.14 or 0.00633629 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.74 or 0.00080482 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Gala Coin Profile

Gala is a coin. It launched on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 27,908,821,747 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. The official website for Gala is gala.games . Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

Gala Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

