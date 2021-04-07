GAMB Hits 1-Day Volume of $457,327.00 (GMB)

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. GAMB has a total market cap of $9.02 million and $457,327.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GAMB has traded 29.2% higher against the dollar. One GAMB coin can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.94 or 0.00055866 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00022670 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $354.36 or 0.00619814 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.00 or 0.00078716 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

GAMB Coin Profile

GAMB (CRYPTO:GMB) is a coin. It launched on July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. GAMB’s official website is gamb.io . The official message board for GAMB is medium.com/@gambproject

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

GAMB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GAMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

