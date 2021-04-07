GameCredits Trading Down 13.5% Over Last Week (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 7th. GameCredits has a market cap of $45.56 million and $2.01 million worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GameCredits has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GameCredits coin can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000577 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $220.48 or 0.00391829 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000106 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003719 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 31.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00005257 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000549 BTC.

GameCredits Profile

GAME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 140,310,729 coins. The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

GameCredits Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

