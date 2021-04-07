Garlicoin Price Down 12.5% Over Last Week (GRLC)

Garlicoin (CURRENCY:GRLC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. One Garlicoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Garlicoin has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar. Garlicoin has a market capitalization of $685,232.33 and $193.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Garlicoin Coin Profile

Garlicoin (GRLC) is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the

Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Garlicoin’s total supply is 62,848,981 coins. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Garlicoin’s official website is garlicoin.io. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Garlicoin was formed on a few simple fundamentals – cheap and fast transactions, low barrier to entry and total focus on the community. These fundamentals have been put into practice, resulting in: 40 second block times allowing blazingly fast confirmations, our ASIC resistant proof-of-work algorithm means anyone with a GPU can contribute to mining, and many important decisions have been made by the rapidly growing Garlicoin community. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Garlicoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Garlicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

