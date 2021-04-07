GateToken (GT) Price Reaches $2.42 on Major Exchanges

GateToken (CURRENCY:GT) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 7th. GateToken has a total market capitalization of $184.86 million and approximately $13.83 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GateToken coin can now be bought for about $2.42 or 0.00004296 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, GateToken has traded 26.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.13 or 0.00055159 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00021875 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $358.09 or 0.00634413 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.75 or 0.00079282 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

GateToken Coin Profile

GateToken (CRYPTO:GT) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,244,675 coins. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io . GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

GateToken Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GateToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GateToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

