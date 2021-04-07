Geeq (GEEQ) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.21 Million

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One Geeq coin can now be bought for approximately $1.98 or 0.00003497 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Geeq has a total market cap of $16.59 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Geeq has traded up 10.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.61 or 0.00055787 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00022355 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $359.80 or 0.00634939 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.25 or 0.00079855 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Geeq Coin Profile

Geeq is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,372,222 coins. Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Geeq is geeq.io . Geeq’s official message board is geeq.io/category/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

Geeq Coin Trading

