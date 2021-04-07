Gem Diamonds’ (GMDMF) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Gem Diamonds (OTCMKTS:GMDMF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GMDMF remained flat at $$0.96 on Wednesday. Gem Diamonds has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.64.

Gem Diamonds Limited explores for and develops diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the Kingdom of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

