Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) Trading 4.4% Higher

Shares of Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) rose 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.94 and last traded at $13.92. Approximately 2,821 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 281,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.33.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Gemini Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Gemini Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Gemini Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.02.

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.

