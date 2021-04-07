Gems Trading Up 32.1% This Week (GEM)

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. In the last seven days, Gems has traded up 32.1% against the dollar. Gems has a market cap of $764,043.68 and approximately $9,989.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gems token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Gems

Gems (GEM) is a token. It launched on January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 tokens. The official message board for Gems is blog.gems.org . The official website for Gems is gems.org . The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol . Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg

Buying and Selling Gems

