Genaro Network Trading 19.4% Higher This Week (GNX)

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Genaro Network has a market capitalization of $14.10 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Genaro Network has traded up 19.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Genaro Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0516 or 0.00000092 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00054745 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00021430 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $351.11 or 0.00628134 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.84 or 0.00078421 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

About Genaro Network

Genaro Network is a token. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 273,271,061 tokens. The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genaro Network’s official message board is medium.com/genaro-network . The official website for Genaro Network is genaro.network . Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Genaro Network is an Ethereum-based storage network, providing blockchain developers a one-stop solution to deploy smart contracts and store data simultaneously. One of the major components of the Hub is the Genaro Accelerator, a resident incubation and acceleration platform that supports the creation of the DAPPS that utilize the Genaro Network. It provides mentorship, technical expertise, marketing support, and community funding to allow the teams and projects to grow. GNX is an ERC20 token that powers Genaro Network. “

