Gene Source Code Chain Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.00 (GENE)

Gene Source Code Chain (CURRENCY:GENE) traded down 25.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. Gene Source Code Chain has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and $2.00 worth of Gene Source Code Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gene Source Code Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Gene Source Code Chain has traded down 26.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.06 or 0.00056247 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00022630 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $352.71 or 0.00618830 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.99 or 0.00078940 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Gene Source Code Chain Profile

Gene Source Code Chain is a coin. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. Gene Source Code Chain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 375,244,800 coins. Gene Source Code Chain’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 . The official website for Gene Source Code Chain is www.gscchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PARKGENE is a scalable Ethereum-based platform that enables drivers to book parking directly from individual parking space owners. Parking spot owners will be able to list and sell their spots directly to drivers. The Blockchain and smart contracts are used to make the parking efficient, cheaper and secure, while the GENE token payments resolve regulation compliance issues. GENE is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on PARGENE's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Gene Source Code Chain

