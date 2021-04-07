General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Director Sells $699,951.18 in Stock

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Director R Kerry Clark sold 11,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total transaction of $699,951.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,003,870.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.38. 200,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,987,782. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.96 and a 12 month high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.37 and a 200-day moving average of $59.13.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in General Mills by 349.0% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

