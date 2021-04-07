General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Insider Bethany C. Quam Sells 10,732 Shares

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) insider Bethany C. Quam sold 10,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $662,379.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,906.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE GIS traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.38. 200,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,987,782. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.96 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.13.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. General Mills’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.51%.

GIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 349.0% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

