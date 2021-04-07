Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Shares Gap Up to $46.57

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $46.57, but opened at $47.94. Genesco shares last traded at $48.02, with a volume of 199 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GCO. TheStreet raised Genesco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Genesco from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.66. The stock has a market cap of $721.27 million, a P/E ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 2.14.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.82. Genesco had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $636.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Genesco Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $78,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,944.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marty G. Dickens sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GCO. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesco in the 4th quarter worth $667,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of Genesco in the 4th quarter worth $3,611,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Genesco by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 382,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,503,000 after buying an additional 105,001 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genesco by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,296,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,104,000 after buying an additional 100,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genesco during the third quarter valued at $975,000. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Genesco (NYSE:GCO)

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

