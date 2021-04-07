Genesis Park Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GNPK) Major Shareholder Crescent Park Management, L.P. Purchases 57,098 Shares

Genesis Park Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GNPK) major shareholder Crescent Park Management, L.P. bought 57,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.39 per share, with a total value of $593,248.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Crescent Park Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 7th, Crescent Park Management, L.P. bought 63,927 shares of Genesis Park Acquisition stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.72 per share, with a total value of $685,297.44.

GNPK traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.45. 1,470,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,188. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.29. Genesis Park Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75.

Genesis Park Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the aerospace and aviation services sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

