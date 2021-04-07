Genfit (OTCMKTS:GNFTF) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.09

Genfit SA (OTCMKTS:GNFTF)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.09 and traded as low as $4.65. Genfit shares last traded at $4.65, with a volume of 510 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.09 and a 200-day moving average of $4.94.

Genfit Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GNFTF)

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions for metabolic, inflammatory, autoimmune, and fibrotic diseases affecting primarily the liver and gastroenterology. The company's lead products include Elafibranor, which is in pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as completed Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis; and Nitazoxanide that is in Phase II proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of NASH-induced significant or severe fibrosis.

