GenMark Diagnostics (GNMK) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ: GNMK) recently:

3/23/2021 – GenMark Diagnostics had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research.

3/23/2021 – GenMark Diagnostics had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $24.05 price target on the stock, up previously from $23.00.

3/22/2021 – GenMark Diagnostics had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

3/22/2021 – GenMark Diagnostics had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

3/17/2021 – GenMark Diagnostics was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/17/2021 – GenMark Diagnostics was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $24.05 price target on the stock, up previously from $23.00.

3/15/2021 – GenMark Diagnostics was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

3/15/2021 – GenMark Diagnostics was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/15/2021 – GenMark Diagnostics was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/16/2021 – GenMark Diagnostics had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $22.00 to $24.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:GNMK traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.93. 1,737,775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,711,403. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.58 and a 200 day moving average of $15.92. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.87 and a twelve month high of $24.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.36 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 4.33.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a negative return on equity of 39.36%. The business had revenue of $50.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GenMark Diagnostics news, SVP Tyler Jensen sold 32,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total transaction of $551,784.23. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 190,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,244,835.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Michael Gleeson sold 33,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $469,643.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 384,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,470,775.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 234,050 shares of company stock worth $3,569,398 over the last ninety days. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNMK. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 1,579.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 695,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,877,000 after purchasing an additional 654,193 shares during the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth about $7,738,000. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth about $6,809,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 216.6% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 620,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,063,000 after buying an additional 424,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,467,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,420,000 after buying an additional 400,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

