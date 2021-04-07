Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Shares Sold by Voya Financial Advisors Inc.

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,328 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Genpact were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Genpact by 953.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genpact in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Genpact by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 163.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 268.7% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genpact alerts:

In related news, SVP Heather White sold 15,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $638,204.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 188,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,057,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,781,952 in the last quarter. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Genpact stock opened at $44.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Genpact Limited has a one year low of $27.57 and a one year high of $44.83.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $950.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $933.93 million. Genpact had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 21.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.56%.

G has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Genpact from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.88.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.