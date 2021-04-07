Gentarium (GTM) Tops One Day Volume of $18.00

Gentarium (CURRENCY:GTM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 7th. One Gentarium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0323 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gentarium has traded 18.3% higher against the dollar. Gentarium has a market cap of $169,923.24 and approximately $18.00 worth of Gentarium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Gentarium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001796 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.35 or 0.00068806 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.80 or 0.00259787 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005669 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $417.51 or 0.00749041 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,743.06 or 1.00007041 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000468 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00016147 BTC.

Gentarium Coin Profile

Gentarium’s total supply is 5,256,112 coins. Gentarium’s official website is gtmcoin.io . Gentarium’s official Twitter account is @gentarium_GTM and its Facebook page is accessible here

Gentarium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gentarium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gentarium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gentarium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gentarium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gentarium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.