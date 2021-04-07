Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Analysts predict that Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Gentex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. Gentex reported earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Gentex will report full-year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Gentex.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $529.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GNTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Gentex in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Gentex from $38.75 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

NASDAQ GNTX traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $35.73. 888,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,617,233. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.77 and a 200-day moving average of $32.83. Gentex has a 52 week low of $22.10 and a 52 week high of $37.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

In other news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total value of $498,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,933.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Matthew Chiodo sold 6,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total value of $244,306.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,926 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,307. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNTX. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,192,307 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $244,036,000 after buying an additional 2,484,802 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,547,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Gentex by 161.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,718,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,410 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,224,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Gentex by 151.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,654,014 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,591,000 after purchasing an additional 995,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

